Hill to Perform at Fantastic Voyage 2023

Grammy Award-winning musician Ms. Lauryn Hill has been revealed as a performer for the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage and Party with a Purpose in 2023.

Hill will help Joyner raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) when the Fantastic Voyage sets sail from Fort Lauderdale in May 2023.

“I am so excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023,” Joyner said in a statement. “She is one of the best of all time. Cruisers coming to Party with a Purpose and help raise money for HBCU scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show!”

Earlier this month, the foundation announced that musician Stevie Wonder will also perform on the cruise, which is already 80% booked.

For more information on the Fantastic Voyage, visit the event’s website HERE or call 214-495-1963.