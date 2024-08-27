LAST CHANCE To Win Radio Masters Sales Summit Ticket + Hotel

The 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit will be unlike any radio conference you’ve seen. This event is something we at Radio Ink, our Advisory Board, panelists, and sponsors all believe in and are deeply excited about. We’re all in.

But call it economic headwinds, call it inflation, call it what you want – we know money is an issue. Yet, you still want to learn from the best, surrounded by like-minded, active participants in this industry. We know you would never willingly sit on the sidelines or give each client anything less than your best.

So we want to do our best to help you.

Here’s the deal: on Wednesday, August 28, Radio Ink is going to give five sellers a seat at the table. We’ll draw for full registration AND hotel accommodations for the Radio Masters Sales Summit. From digital, to AI, to our game-changing interactive sessions, you could see it all for just the cost of your transportation.

The contest is only open now through Wednesday night at 11:59p ET. There won’t be any second chances at this. If you can’t go, share this with someone who can – particularly any young seller that you see a spark in. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing you soon.

Rules: Only one entry allowed per person. This is for new single registrations only and cannot be applied to previous registrations. No purchase necessary.