San Diego Sports Show Jumping To Classic Rock Mornings

Big Rich, TD, and Fletch, heard on iHeartMedia’s San Diego Sports 760 (KBG-AM) since 2022, are set to host mornings on Classic Rocker 101.5 KGB starting Monday, August 5. The trio were added to afternoons on KGB in a reformatted show earlier this year.

With the lineup shift, Clint August will move from KGB mornings to replace Big Rich, TD, and Fletch in afternoon drive. Big Rich, TD, and Fletch will continue to be heard on Sports 760 for two hours during middays, while syndicated programming from Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd will fill mornings on the sports station.

iHeartMedia San Diego Senior Vice President of Programming Taylor Jukes said, “The energy, humor, and positivity that Big Rich, TD & Fletch bring to their shows in San Diego is infectious. These three have lively and engaging perspectives across three generations and their love of sports, technology, and pop culture will engage San Diegans on the morning commute.”

Rich “Big Rich” Ohrnberger, former NFL player and current color analyst for the San Diego State Aztecs, commented, “I feel very fortunate to be working alongside two extremely talented people. TD & Fletch are not only great hosts but they’re my friends. To all the listeners trying us for the first time, welcome to the party!”

Travis “TD” Dale, who has experience in talk radio and sales across Southern California, added, “So excited to make the jump over to the legendary 101.5 KGB! Let’s have some fun San Diego!”

Ben “Fletch” Fletcher, previously a producer and morning show co-host on San Diego Sports760, brings his long-standing involvement with San Diego State sports broadcasts to the morning lineup.

Big Rich, TD, and Fletch aren’t the only sports hosts that iHeart has brought to Classic Rock, lately. In May, the broadcaster tapped former WBZ host Rich Shertenlieb to do mornings on 100.7 WZLX, replacing long-time hosts Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford.