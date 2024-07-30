Can Radio Keep The Trust?

(By Mike McVay) President Biden’s political future coming to an end, that of Kamala Harris’ rising, the attempted assassination of former President Trump, the recently completed Republican National Convention, and the upcoming Democratic National Convention appear to be lightning rod subjects that are providing more than enough content for media to cover.

The slant of these stories is clearer today than in previous years, and the introduction of opinion into some stories is blurring the line between Commentary and News – which ratchets up the growing mistrust Americans have in news sources.

Audience research that I’ve seen from several different sources continues to show what’s been the norm for the last few years. Radio is one of the most trusted sources for news. It also puts on display that the audience, be they conservative or liberal, want those in office to do what’s right for America, and not be extreme.

NBC’s Sunday news program, Meet the Press, shared research earlier this year that both political parties are unpopular and divided in the eyes of Americans. The New York Times found in their research that most Americans view the major political parties as two camps that bicker endlessly and fruitlessly over most issues. This belief has led to, as I’ve written about in the past, a situation where many “choose their news.” That audience prefers to live in an echo chamber more so than hearing stories that may not validate their beliefs.

Further degrading news credibility is public attempts to influence it. CNN’s Victor Blackwell exposed that reporter Andrea Lawful-Sanders of The Source shared that President Biden’s aides sent her approved questions ahead of her interview with him. Management at The Source claimed that they did not know the situation. This report came and went fairly quickly in the news cycle, likely because of the fear that self-reporting could bring dismissal of some. Lawful-Sanders is, in fact, no longer with the station.

Wisconsin host Earl Sanders also admitted to the same situation days later, so this is unfortunately not the lone occurrence. It’s something that Management, and especially Program and News Directors need to be conscious of if we’re to believe that leadership at The Source was truly unaware. The conundrum: do you supply your questions to a candidate or individual of interest before you conduct an interview if refusal to do so leads to cancellation? The answer is a rhetorical question; How important is credibility to your organization and you as a professional?

It should be no surprise that the credibility of news reporting is being called into question as electronic journalism is leaning into the political bent of its audiences. That is understandable when it comes to story selection as building and/or maintaining an audience is our charge. We are, after all, mercenaries. That does not mean that commentary or supposition has any place in news reporting or in an interview that is being presented as news. News is news and Commentary is not. It is Opinion. One should not masquerade as the other. That which is not news should never be identified as news.

We’ve all heard the phrase “Fake News.” Now we’re seeing more frequency of use of the counter phrase to that, which is “Fact-Based Journalism.” Describing news as fact-based definitely acknowledges that there is non-fact-based news. How does that not throw into question the credibility of all news? This is one more dimension that further degrades the value of news. The listener is faced with deciphering what’s Real and what’s Fake. This casts an even greater negative shadow on all news reporting and magnifies the question of credibility.

Remote News Service Founder and CEO Lesley Lotto has been vocal about the importance of remaining credible and unbiased when writing and delivering the news. She shared her thoughts: “We have to be so careful. Now more than ever, we should read at least 3 sources that essentially say the same thing. That way, we can be at least 90% sure that it’s true. It’s really sad, but we can’t just silo ourselves onto one side and not listen to the other.” She continued “We are living through remarkable times. Some of us are losing family members and friends over their beliefs. We have to be curious and listen. Especially as broadcasters, we have to be mindful about what we’re putting into the ether. My opinion stays inside my home, it never enters my studio.”

