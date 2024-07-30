John Fix’s Four Key Strategies for Effective Audio Advertising

He may have retired from his role as a media analyst for Procter & Gamble, but John Fix is still a “radio guy.” After turning P&G into a radio believer, he’s sharing four keys that helped create memorable, working advertisements for the company’s brands.

In an Audio Active Group blog post, Fix says, “A long-held perception is that sight is needed to create product identity. The following is a framework that was used to talk about the role of media in different situations. It ties into how audio can work with a well-thought-out product.”

Effective audio strategies include:

Branding : Emphasize the brand name early and often. Spelling out the brand name can bridge the gap between hearing the name and recognizing it on a product label.

: Emphasize the brand name early and often. Spelling out the brand name can bridge the gap between hearing the name and recognizing it on a product label. Benefit : Highlight clear, recognizable benefits. Audio advertising can effectively convey key product attributes like “silky hair” or “fresh scent,” which are critical in sectors like beauty and household products.

: Highlight clear, recognizable benefits. Audio advertising can effectively convey key product attributes like “silky hair” or “fresh scent,” which are critical in sectors like beauty and household products. Packaging : Describe the packaging to help consumers identify the product in stores. Whether it’s a “bright yellow bottle” or a non-traditional packaging form, audio can direct consumers effectively.

: Describe the packaging to help consumers identify the product in stores. Whether it’s a “bright yellow bottle” or a non-traditional packaging form, audio can direct consumers effectively. Distribution/Shelf Placement: Detail where in the store the product can be found, facilitating easier consumer access.

John Fix added, “Brands are afraid that audio may not create awareness for new products because there is belief that it is hard to talk about a product that consumers have not seen. The fear is that awareness may not translate to identifying the product at the point of sale (on the shelf) to make a purchase.”

Want another tip? Last year, the Audio Active Group last year that said cutting just 10 words from an audio ad can boost its Creative Standout score by 1% and increase web traffic by 0.25%. Campaigns with denser word counts often underperform, likely due to complex disclaimers or terms. For example, a 30-second ad with 24 extra words could see a 27% drop in web visitors, while reducing 48 words from a 60-second ad could lead to a 20% increase in Creative Standout and a 38% rise in web traffic.