From Perishable To Enduring

(By John Shomby) I’ve had the honor to witness more than a few awards acceptance speeches in my lifetime, but I believe the best I’ve ever heard came just a few weeks back from a morning show host who hit the stage just as if he were hitting the air – ready to inspire and entertain.

And that he did.

The six inductees for the Country Radio Hall of Fame inspired us with their stories and various “thank yous,” but it was what was offered by Tom Malley of the legendary Pat (Still) and Tom morning show from KNCI in Sacramento that really turned my head.

I loved that he gave special thanks to “anxiety, insecurity and worry” while also calling out “resilience, adaptability and, my favorite, ADHD. Along with coffee – that is radio’s secret sauce.” It was the last part of this message that really hit the mark for me. He thanked, “Every single jock who ever stepped into a studio and cracked a mic.” Radio, according to Tom, is very different than any other performing art. Movies and films shoot takes and takes until they get it right. Writers write and re-write. Musicians record until it’s the way they want it. With radio, to quote Tom, “We could have the break of a lifetime at 8:10 but at 8:20, whaddya got? What about tomorrow?” We are always starting from scratch.

And then came this amazing, profound statement from Tom – “Radio is eminently perishable and, yet, if it’s done right, it finds a way into an audience and into the community that actually becomes enduring.”

Think about the word “perishable.” The first thing that comes to mind is those items at the grocery store that have an expiration date. Well, guess what? Radio expires minute by minute. What’s played and what’s said has come and gone that quickly. Knowing that process, there are ways to provide that “opposite” feeling for the audience.

Compelling content – Duh? Ya think? This is the FIRST thing that eliminates that expiration date. As Mr. McVay noted a few weeks back, strong storytelling along with relevant topics and issues will, no doubt, give the listener FOMO. Consistency – Be there for the audience every day with number 1. Authenticity – Be real. Sounds simple but this starts at the station level and works its way through the personalities and the staff. The listeners will know and feel it. It all begins inside the building. Build Trust with the Community – As Tom said about radio being done right, you must continuously find ways to be in the fabric of your community. Engage personally with listeners in every way possible. Not just live events and big promotions. Your staff should be as “one-on-one” as possible every day. Adaptability – Stay a step ahead of the audience with trends, technologies, and issues. Your app, your live stream, your suddenly successful sports team, or a major weather situation. Make your station the “go-to” for anything topical or newsworthy.

Let’s face it: you could not do this and still get decent ratings, but the question is why are we doing this? Did we get into the business to get ratings? I don’t know anyone who can answer yes to that. The difference between being perishable and enduring is directly proportional to how much you care about your station, your staff, and your local community. I see all of this as an advantage for radio over other art forms.

Thank you, Tom Malley, for giving our industry this much-needed pep talk.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.