Meet the 2024 Nominees for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has announced its list of 50 nominees for the 2024 Induction Class. This year’s nominees were chosen from a pool of over two hundred professionals associated with Texas radio, narrowed down by the TRHOF Review Committee.

The final selection of the 20 inductees will be made by the voting members. The TRHOF encourages interested parties to join as voting members to participate in this year’s selection process. Voting is now open for members and will close at midnight on August 5.

Inductees will be celebrated during the Annual Induction and Reunion Weekend, scheduled for November 1-2 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore.

TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process, and each year we continue to make major steps forward. Once again, we have a group of outstanding broadcasters for our voting members to consider with a balloting platform that includes their photos and biographical information for review.”

“We are very pleased with this slate of nominees, which spotlights the depth and breadth of Texas radio talent. From the tower to the boardroom to the conference room, this list of nominees touches the geographic boundaries of the state and connects to a variety of markets, formats, and virtually every position of service in the broadcast world.”

This year’s Texas Radio Hall of Fame nominees are:

Dan Acree

David Anderson

Jud Ashmore

Bob Barry

Jay Britt

Mike Capps

Steve Coffman

Raoul Cortez

Frank “Big Frank” Edwards

Steve Everett

John Frost

Paul Gleiser

John Granato and Lance Zierlein

Henry Guerra

Mat “The Mighty Quinn” Guinn

Dene Hallam

Jerry and Wanda Hanszen

Jay Howard

Jojo and Patches

Jane Prince Jones

Jay Jones

Mary Lenoue

Andy Lockridge

Michael Main

Gary Mason

Melanie Miller

George Henry Nelson

John Nelson

John “The Lama” Oakes

Michael Packer

Charlie Parker

Phil Parr

Dan Pena

Tom Perryman

Paula Prince

Tom Richards

Rosinda Rios Burns

Chrissie Roberts

John Roberts

J D Rose

Ken Rush

Ray Schilens

Clifton “King Bee” Smith

Dr. J. Thomas Smith

Gary Stone

Terri Thomas

Harvey “Harvey T” Thompson

Jerry Trupiano

Gary “Blue Eyes” Walker

Val Wilson