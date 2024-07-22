Meet the 2024 Nominees for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has announced its list of 50 nominees for the 2024 Induction Class. This year’s nominees were chosen from a pool of over two hundred professionals associated with Texas radio, narrowed down by the TRHOF Review Committee.
The final selection of the 20 inductees will be made by the voting members. The TRHOF encourages interested parties to join as voting members to participate in this year’s selection process. Voting is now open for members and will close at midnight on August 5.
Inductees will be celebrated during the Annual Induction and Reunion Weekend, scheduled for November 1-2 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore.
TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process, and each year we continue to make major steps forward. Once again, we have a group of outstanding broadcasters for our voting members to consider with a balloting platform that includes their photos and biographical information for review.”
“We are very pleased with this slate of nominees, which spotlights the depth and breadth of Texas radio talent. From the tower to the boardroom to the conference room, this list of nominees touches the geographic boundaries of the state and connects to a variety of markets, formats, and virtually every position of service in the broadcast world.”
This year’s Texas Radio Hall of Fame nominees are:
- Dan Acree
- David Anderson
- Jud Ashmore
- Bob Barry
- Jay Britt
- Mike Capps
- Steve Coffman
- Raoul Cortez
- Frank “Big Frank” Edwards
- Steve Everett
- John Frost
- Paul Gleiser
- John Granato and Lance Zierlein
- Henry Guerra
- Mat “The Mighty Quinn” Guinn
- Dene Hallam
- Jerry and Wanda Hanszen
- Jay Howard
- Jojo and Patches
- Jane Prince Jones
- Jay Jones
- Mary Lenoue
- Andy Lockridge
- Michael Main
- Gary Mason
- Melanie Miller
- George Henry Nelson
- John Nelson
- John “The Lama” Oakes
- Michael Packer
- Charlie Parker
- Phil Parr
- Dan Pena
- Tom Perryman
- Paula Prince
- Tom Richards
- Rosinda Rios Burns
- Chrissie Roberts
- John Roberts
- J D Rose
- Ken Rush
- Ray Schilens
- Clifton “King Bee” Smith
- Dr. J. Thomas Smith
- Gary Stone
- Terri Thomas
- Harvey “Harvey T” Thompson
- Jerry Trupiano
- Gary “Blue Eyes” Walker
- Val Wilson