Nielsen Taps Akhil Parekh To Expand Digital Products

Nielsen has appointed Akhil Parekh as its first Chief Solutions Officer of Digital Product. Parekh, formerly EVP/Managing Director at Publicis Groupe, will lead the development of new digital products and enhancements for the advertising world.

Before joining Nielsen from Publicis, Parekh spent two years as SVP/Product Management for Converged TV at Mediaocean with earlier roles at 4C Insights and Rovi Corporation.

Parekh’s responsibilities will include overseeing the teams focused on planning and ads products, as well as strategic partnerships. He will collaborate with Nielsen’s Chief Product Officer for Audience Measurement, Deirdre Thomas, who will continue her leadership over product strategy for Nielsen’s content solutions and existing ratings and reporting teams.

Parekh commented, “Nielsen has persisted as the leader in the audience measurement in the advertising ecosystem, and it’s an honor to continue the innovation that will unlock future growth for the business in the digital space.”

Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao added, “As we continue to evolve with the industry and focus our efforts on streaming and our convergent TV strategy, we must continue to make strategic investments in innovation. Akhil will play a critical role in helping develop the products and strategies our clients need to succeed in the advertising ecosystem. I’m so excited for our future and feel confident that the new additions to our team will help us achieve our vision.”