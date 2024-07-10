‘Fuzz’ Returns To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Radio After Four Years

Times Shamrock Communications has revived a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA Alternative station after four years off-air. Fuzz 96.1 (WEZX-HD3) is back in Northeast Pennsylvania under the guidance of Market Manager Terry Deitz and Program Director Mark Hoover.

The signal can be heard on two different FM translators, both covering the listening area on the same 96.1 frequency. Fuzz’s relaunch is supported by consultant Michelle Rutkowski, Operations Manager at The Milwaukee Radio Alliance and Alternative Rock station WLUM-FM 102.1.

The station carries a wide range of current and classic Alternative Rock including Imagine Dragons, Muse, Nirvana, Beck, and Radiohead.

Hoover, who is also Operations Manager, shared, “People have been asking me for years, what happened to Fuzz? I would always reply ‘I miss it too’…and after a few years, we had the opportunity to bring it back.”

Times Shamrock CEO Jim Loftus said, “Fuzz is a fan favorite in NEPA. With its return, we are happy to present this new distinct on-air brand. Fuzz 96.1 compliments Rock 107, our iconic Classic Rock market leader with the market’s only Alternative Rock choice.”