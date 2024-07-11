The Encouragers’ ‘What Else?’ Event Explores Local Radio Sales

Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works Chief Strategic Officer Loyd Ford and CD Media Group President Chris Fleming have again partnered for a quarterly sales event via The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast – this time focused on the power of local radio.

“What Else? Doing All The Things That Turn Local Radio Into Growth NOW,” features Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend from Kosciusko, MS and WOWO Radio’s Scott Howard from Fort Wayne, IN exploring unconventional revenue-generating strategies being successfully implemented right now.

The roundtable is now available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, and Spotify under The Encouragers: The Radio Rally.

Fleming said, “Instead of looking at what everyone looks at, we thought we’d take a look at additional opportunities. Melissa and her team are doing something innovative involving what we call what else rev gen and Scott Howard has long embraced the ideas around what else.”

Ford commented, “Our entire business works because of sales. No sales equals less jobs. Less jobs equals less local radio. Our goal is to create opportunity for local radio sellers to hear examples that can turn into more sales, more revenue and more income for them in their own market this quarter. In Q3, we are taking a close look at what else and hope you will join us.”