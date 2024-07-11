Success Letters Vs. Success Stories

(By Chris Stonick) When I first got into radio sales, I was told of the importance of getting as many success letters as possible to build your resume. Most sellers were very lazy in doing this, But as I started my business nearly 40 years ago, I did just that.

I asked for – and received – a lot of success letters.

But over the past 10 years, my thinking has shifted. The success letters are great, but you’re handing them out one at a time. Not very efficient.

Today, my sellers ask for on-air testimonials that they can run. Efficiency just increased exponentially!

Better yet, the seller that gets the on-air testimonial, gets the love. After the testimonial, the seller comes in and says something to the effect of, “Hi, this is ____________. And that’s just one of the many success stories I have from my clients. If you’re looking for success. Give me a call. My direct number here at the station is _____________.”

On-air success stories beat success letters – but it’s not a bad thing having both!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.