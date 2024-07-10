Could Radio’s Most Famous Seller Win A Radio Wayne?

There’s a chance Herb Tarlek had what it takes to win a Radio Wayne. Not for his fashion sense, of course, but he could have been a contender. He kept WKRP/Cincinnati afloat through bad book after bad book with a mix of nerve, creativity, and hard work.

It takes an open mind to nab a contract with Red Wigglers (“The Cadillac of Worms”). It takes a team player to work with the PD on crafting the perfect high-spirited jingle in-house for a spec spot (even if it is for a funeral home). And it takes a gutsy seller to know when the product just doesn’t match the station — no matter the price (again, the funeral home).

Hopefully you know a radio salesperson even better than Herb. One known more for orders than comedic timing. (Or for both.)

For 32 years, Radio Ink has recognized the best of the very best in sales, marketing, and management, through the Radio Wayne Awards. Named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, the awards honor Cornils’ devotion to the industry by celebrating the dedicated professionals operating at the station and street levels.

There are even categories for your station’s own “Big Guy.”

Nominations are open through Friday at 8pm ET/5pm PT for the Radio Wayne Awards in the following categories:

Streetfighter of the Year

Digital Sales Specialist or Sales Manager of the Year

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 1-20 of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 21+ of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 1-20 of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 21+ of the Year

Speaking of Cincinnati, the 32nd-annual Radio Wayne Awards will be presented live and in person at the Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.

As we said: the entry window closes on Friday, July 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Nominate now!