NYC Radio’s Race Taylor Extends His Stay at WCBS-FM 101.1

Audacy New York City midday host Race Taylor is set to stay with Classic Hits WCBS-FM 101.1, marking his 25th year in New York City radio. He has signed a contract extension to continue with the station after joining WCBS in 2019.

Taylor spent nearly two decades at NYC’s 95.5 PLJ (WPLJ-FM) until Cumulus Media sold the frequency to Educational Media Foundation. His career also includes stints at iHeartMedia’s The New Mix 102.9 (KDMX) in Dallas and Hubbard Broadcasting’s Q102 101.9 (WKRQ) in Cincinnati.

WCBS-FM Brand Manager John Foxx said, “It’s been incredible to work alongside Race and watch him make meaningful relationships throughout the Tri-State for decades. He is a one-of-a-kind talent, and we’re thrilled to create many more memories with him as he continues to entertain our loyal listeners.”

Taylor remarked, “I am elated to remain at Audacy surrounded by the infectious sound of these legendary stations and celebrate 25 years in New York City. The first note of thanks belongs to my wife, Patty, whose dedication to our family has been the very foundation of any success that has found me. I’m also grateful to Workhouse Media’s John McConnell for the friendship and guidance that has helped me navigate my career. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead supported by Chris Oliviero, Jim Ryan, John Foxx and the Audacy team in New York, who have made this achievement more special than I ever imagined.”