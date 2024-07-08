Carton, Murphy To Join New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The New York State Broadcasters Association has announced the 2024 inductees to the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Radio honorees include WFAN’s Craig Carton, WGNA’s Sean and Ritchie, and Buffalo Bills radio caller John Murphy.

Carton had a three decade career across Buffalo, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Denver, and New Jersey before joining Audacy New York City’s WFAN. Starting alongside Boomer Esiason, he moved to afternoons – hosting Carton and Roberts on WFAN and on Fox Sports 1. Carton has significantly impacted sports radio and charitable endeavors across New York.

Former morning radio duo Sean McMaster and Richie Phillips, known for their Sean and Richie Show on Albany’s WGNA, are being recognized for their 16 years on-air in the Capital Region. Philips spent 29 years on WGNA before retiring in 2016, while McMaster now hosts mornings with his wife on Pamal Broadcasting Albany’s 100.9/107.1 The Cat (WKLI/WKBE).

John Murphy, also known as the Voice of the Buffalo Bills, has spent 35 years with the Buffalo Bills radio broadcast team. His tenure began as a color analyst alongside the legendary Van Miller in 1984 and transitioned to lead play-by-play following Miller’s retirement after the 2002 season.

Inductees from the television side include Emmy Award-winning journalist Blanca Rosa Vilchez, a senior national correspondent for Univision’s Noticiero Univision, and Sports Director Mike Catalana of WHAM-TV, with his extensive coverage of significant sporting events and long-standing dedication to the Buffalo Bills.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 23 at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

NYSBA President David Donovan commented, “The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 sets the ‘gold standard’ for broadcasters throughout New York State. The inductees represent a lifetime of achievement serving their profession and communities throughout the Empire State and our nation. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”