Richmond Radio Host Kat Simons Remembered

For 30 years, Kat Simons “informed, entertained, and kept us company,” Audacy Inc. says, adding that her “warm, smoky voice” became a household staple throughout Richmond and Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

Now, listeners in both markets are mourning the loss of Simons.

WTVR-FM “Mix 98.1” in Richmond posted the news of Simons passing on Saturday morning (6/29). “This loss has left a void in our hearts, one that seems impossible to fill,” the station announced. “For decades, Kat graced our lives with her unwavering devotion to her work, her listeners, her colleagues, and her sponsors. She was more than a voice on the radio; she was a cherished friend and a comforting presence, always offering a kind word or a sweet question with sincere curiosity. Kat’s life was a symphony of kindness and dedication, played out over the airwaves of Virginia radio.”

Simons held the midday shift for a quarter-century at WTVR; she was also heard in middays on WWDE-FM “2WD” in Norfolk. Her bio on the website shares how she was born and raised in Elkins, W. Va., and was active in various charity work in Richmond. Simons has worked in radio in Elkins and, later, in the Clarksburg and Morgantown, W. Va., markets. She’s also done radio and TV in Kitty Hawk, N.C., and held a radio post in Louisville.