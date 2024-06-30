Jim Graci Exits Cox Media Group’s WOKV

By Adam R Jacobson

He came to Cox Media Group‘s News/Talk WOKV-FM and Sports WOKV-AM “ESPN 690” in Jacksonville in April 2022. Now, Jim Graci is seeking his next career opportunity.

Graci, who held the role of Director of Branding and Programming for the spoken word duo, has exited the CMG stations. He confirmed his departure on Facebook.

“It was my dream to be on the radio since I was 10 years old,” Graci said. “After 50 years in the most spectacular communications medium there is, it’s time to call it a career. I am retiring today!”

Graci’s exit comes amid stories of several high-profile departures across CMG, including that of iconic R&B radio personality James T at WHQT “Hot 105” in Miami.

Graci was gracious, commenting, “I have too many people thank who have helped me, coached me, took me under their wing and guided me. Their tutelage allowed me to work at some of the greatest radio stations in the country. I have tried to ‘pay it forward’ by coaching and programming for the last 20 years, working with incredibly talented communicators, who continue to positively affect our lives whenever you turn the radio on.

I want to thank the staff at my final station, WOKV-FM, as they prepare to protect, serve and inform Northeast Florida for another Florida hurricane season. I’d also like to spotlight Jules Riley, Jimmy Farrell, Pete Spriggs, Chris Eagan and Rob Babin at CMG, Cox Media Group, for their incredible leadership and faith in me in Jacksonville. But most of all, thanks to my wife Rebecca, aka Lindsey, who spent 25 years in the business, and has been my rock for nearly 40 of those 50 years.

“Radio will be 104 years old on November 2,” he continued. “I have worked in it for nearly half of its existence, and spent 10 years programming the very first commercial radio station: KDKA Pittsburgh.”

Indeed, Graci was KDKA Radio’s Program Director from March 2012 through October 2021. Before that, he was PD of KLIF-AM 570 in Dallas, the Cumulus Media-owned station. From April 2004 until taking that role, he was PD of ESPN Radio in Pittsburgh.

Graci began his career at WZGC “Z93” in Atlanta in April 1985 as a Production Director. Six months later, he added duties as the Public Address Announcer for Atlanta Hawks NBA games.