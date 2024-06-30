Beharrell Rolling On A River In Suburban Chicago

Alpha Media‘s recently relaunched WERV-FM “95.9 The River,” which today boasts a Classic Alternative format serving suburban Chicago from Aurora, Ill., is welcoming Greg Beharrell to its programming grid.

His YEA Networks-syndicated program was formerly heard on Chicago’s Alternative WKQX “Q101.”

Alpha Media EVP of Content Phil Becker said jokingly, “I’ve been a fan of Greg Beharrell from 2015 to 2017, then again for a few weeks in 2023 until we got a few mean emails. I can’t think of a better fit for The River, in spite of trying.”

Beharrell, who first became widely known as a host for CFNY “The Edge” in Toronto alongside Josie Dye (now in afternoons at CHUM-FM), added, “After building a loyal listenership in Chicago over four years, I’m excited to bring my show to The River.”

WERV Content Director “Todd Nuke ‘Em” commented, “Greg Beharrell’s unique style and dedicated following make him a perfect match for 95.9 The River, which continues to innovate and expand its reach in the Chicago market.”