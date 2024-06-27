Vidler: Podcasting May Be The New FM, But Don’t Copy Radio

At Hispanic Radio Conference 2024, Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard said as FM was to AM, podcasting may just be to FM. Now Signal Hill Insights President Jeff Vidler is expanding on the idea while extending advice to advertisers.

In a blog post, Vidler paints a picture of how FM radio disrupted the industry by offering a refined, listener-centric experience. Unlike AM radio, which was marked by repetitive playlists and a cacophony of ads, FM embraced extended music sets and ran fewer, more thoughtfully introduced integrated ads.

Drawing parallels to today’s podcast industry, Vidler underscores the similarities in how podcasts have carved out a niche by offering highly personalized and engaging content. Podcasts have cultivated a unique space where ads are not just tolerated but are often welcomed by listeners because they are relevant, seamlessly integrated, and add value to the listening experience.

Vidler says that unlike FM radio, which is overwhelmed by ads, podcasts need to manage their ad load carefully. Listener surveys reveal that while there is a tolerance for a certain number of ads, exceeding this can lead to listener fatigue and disengagement.

The recent “Ad Nauseam” study found that the listener tolerance range for ad frequency is 2-3 ads per episode and 1-2 ad breaks. Given that 57% of listeners are more tolerant of unique ad formats, explore creative options like mini-dramas or interactive segments to engage listeners and minimize ad skipping.

The personal nature of podcasts, often consumed via headphones, demands that ads are crafted to be as engaging and unobtrusive as the content itself. The best way to achieve this is through host-read ads.

A recent survey by Spotify highlighted that 63% of respondents trust their favorite podcast hosts more than their social media influencers, emphasizing the unique impact of audio on shaping opinions and behaviors. 48% of Gen Z and Millennials show a higher interest in products endorsed by their favored podcasters, with 45% trusting brands more when advertised on podcasts due to their relationship with the “podfluencer.”

By prioritizing the listener experience and innovating in ad technology and strategy, Vidler says podcasts can ensure that the medium continues to grow.