Ten Years Down The Drain: More Notes On Recognition

(By Chris Stonick) Did you start recognizing your people more after last week’s column? If you did, good for you! No, literally – it’s good for you and your company. Salesforce Research says a whopping 79% of workers will quit because they get no recognition from their leaders!

If that number doesn’t register with you, maybe this will.

I was speaking just outside Erie, PA. This was the first time I ever spoke in a furniture store, and it was very high-end. The owner set everyone up very comfortably. Just before I started, he asked, “Do you mind if I attend?” Of course, I said yes. It was his place, after all.

I was not even sure if he was paying attention, but I got to the part of my presentation talking about the importance of recognizing your players. He raised his hand and said, “I have a story that won’t make me look very good, but I hope it helps someone else here.”

He went on the say that two months prior, his best salesperson came up to him and said, “I’m very disappointed in you. Last month was my 10-year anniversary. I waited every day for you to say something – anything – but you never did. I start my new job in two weeks.”

People care about recognition – you should too!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.