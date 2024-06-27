ESPN Radio Taps WWE Hall of Famer For UFC 303 Coverage

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is taking his Houston radio show, The Hall of Fame, to national ESPN Radio. Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore will go live on June 29 at 10p ET for coverage of UFC 303.

That contract is extended to also cover major WWE and MMA events. The duo, who began their partnership in 2015 on Cumulus Media’s KFNC, offer a mix of wrestling, MMA, and professional sports commentary. The Hall of Fame Podcast has picked up in popularity nationwide and is distributed by the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Gilmore told Sports Illustrated, “The way we do radio is unique. Nobody can do it like Booker, and I’ve been able to learn right next to him. Every show, he says, ‘This show is for the people.’ And it really is. Now that we get to do it on ESPN Radio, we can open up the phone lines across the nation. Just like in wrestling, it’s that interaction with the audience that makes this so special.”

Booker T added, “I come from humble beginnings, and I never forget what wrestling fans did for my career, all the way back to when they were raising the roof with me back in the early 90’s. There’s no rise of Booker T with the people. Now we get a chance to do it on the ESPN platform, and shucky ducky quack quack, we can bring the world this Booker T flavor.”