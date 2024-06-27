Benchmarks Provide Playbook To Help AM/FM Ads Best Succeed

The latest radio advertising benchmarks from Audacy reveal the powerful impact of radio marketing across key industries. The comprehensive analysis provides a playbook revealing what day an ad should run, how long it should be, and how much lift a brand can see.

Doctors & Medical Specialists

The healthcare sector sees a remarkable 28% lift in daily web visits following radio ads, with Fridays showing the highest surge. A 5% increase in immediate web traffic response indicates that these spots are more about building sustained interest rather than instant reactions. The optimal ad duration noted is 15 seconds.

Automotive Industry

Auto services gain a 7% increase in daily website traffic post-radio advertising, with the same lift in immediate response, indicating consistent engagement. The 30-second spots on Fridays are most effective, possibly catching listeners at the end of the workweek as they plan weekend chores.

Appliances & Electronics

Radio ads on Mondays are perfect for tech-related products, leading to a 14% jump in daily web visits and a 15% increase in immediate traffic, reflecting high consumer interest early in the week. Short, 15-second spots are deemed most effective.

Non-Profit Organizations

Non-profits experience a significant 37% lift in daily web visits with a 7% immediate response, particularly effective on Tuesdays.

E-commerce

E-commerce platforms see a 13% daily increase in web visits post-advertisement with a 7% immediate traffic lift, most effective on Sundays.

QSR & Casual Dining

The quick-service and casual dining sector benefits from a 20% increase in daily web visits, particularly on Saturdays when a 30-second spot can enhance weekend dining plans. The immediate traffic lift is 6%. QSRs have increased their spending in Q1, matching retail for the top spot.

Legal Services

Legal services see the highest midweek engagement with a 26% increase in daily web visits on Wednesdays, driven by 15-second ads. There’s an 8% lift in immediate responses.

Auto Insurance

Auto insurance advertisements perform best with 60-second spots on Wednesdays, resulting in a 35% boost in daily web visits and an 8% increase in immediate response. This longer format may provide sufficient time to explain more complex insurance benefits.

Accounting & Tax Services

Accounting and tax services see a 14% increase in daily web traffic with the most significant impact on Fridays. A combination of 15 and 30-second spots facilitates a 9% lift in immediate traffic.

Beer & Breweries

Radio ads for beer and breweries tie for the best performer with auto insurance, each achieving a 35% increase in daily web visits, especially effective on Saturdays with 60-second spots.

For immediate impact and sustained interest, radio remains a powerful tool in the advertiser’s arsenal, proving effectiveness for a wide range of clients.