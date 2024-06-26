Once Again, Unpaid Fees Put Texas AM at Risk of Losing License

An operator on the Texas/Mexico border is again under threat of having its license yanked by the FCC over unpaid regulatory fees. The Media Bureau has initiated proceedings against Consolidated Radio, Inc. for failing to pay $3,303.84 for fiscal year 2022.

After an unsuccessful attempt to collect the fees through the US Department of Treasury, KVOZ-AM, serving Laredo, now faces potential license revocation if it does not settle the debt or provide a valid reason for deferment or waiver within 60 days.

This enforcement follows the FCC’s legal framework that mandates the collection of fees to fund its operations, with late payments incurring a 25% penalty and additional charges.

KVOZ, called “Radio Cristiana,” broadcasts a Spanish-language Christian format that includes Christian talk, teaching programs, and music. According to FCC filings, the station is pending a transfer of control to Mary B. Bernal following the death of its previous owner Paulino Bernal in 2022.

In 2020, the FCC moved to revoke Consolidated Radio’s license for KVOZ due to unpaid regulatory fees totaling $12,000 accumulated over the previous five years. The fees breakdown included $3,015.45 for FY 2016, $3,249.75 for FY 2017, $2,741.93 for FY 2018, and $2,950.15 for FY 2019.