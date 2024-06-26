Megatrax Introduces AI Search Bar for Tailored Music Matching

Megatrax Production Music has unveiled a new AI-powered search tool to help perfectly match a scene, mood, or feeling to a music track or bed in its library. The AI Search Bar uses natural language processing so users can input scene descriptions in their own words.

For example, a user could enter the prompt, “A suspenseful chase through a dark alley on a stormy night,” or, “A heartwarming reunion at a sunny countryside farmhouse,” and quickly receive music options that match the dynamics described.

AI Search Bar is tailored for professionals across the media and entertainment industries, including content creators and advertisers in radio, podcasting, and digital media.

Megatrax CEO Ron Mendelsohn said, “The AI Search Bar represents a significant leap forward in music search technology, making it easier than ever for creators to find the perfect soundtrack for their projects. By understanding detailed descriptions, our AI can offer highly relevant suggestions that save time and enhance the creative process.”