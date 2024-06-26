Jeff Sottolano Promoted to Chief Programming Officer at Audacy

Audacy has announced the promotion of Jeff Sottolano to Chief Programming Officer, along with a multi-year contract extension. In his new role, Sottolano will oversee content strategy and performance across Audacy’s local brands in all formats and distribution platforms including broadcast, streaming, and podcasting.

Sottolano joined CBS Radio in 2001, starting as an intern and moving up to hold various roles in programming, marketing, and digital fields.

He has served as Audacy’s Vice President of Programming since its 2017 merger with CBS Radio.

Sottolano has contributed to Audacy’s growth, leading significant company initiatives such as the development of national and syndicated programs, the creation of a sports podcast studio, the multiplatform sports betting content platform BetQL Network, and Audacy LAUNCH, a music discovery platform for emerging artists.

He will manage the programming leadership team and work closely with talent and content creators nationwide.

Sottolano’s responsibilities will also extend to collaboration with the product and technology teams to enhance creator tools and develop new digital experiences for both consumers and advertisers. He will be involved with the podcast leadership team to foster the development and launch of new podcast titles.

Audacy Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin said, “Jeff has a track record of success. He and our programming and brand leaders have executed market-winning content strategies and initiatives that deliver for our listeners and advertisers. Jeff’s leadership has been instrumental in elevating our performance across all platforms, and this promotion underscores our confidence in his ability to continue growing our best-in-class brand portfolio.”

Sottolano commented, “I consider myself so fortunate to work with our programmers, talent, anchors, reporters, and producers who, together, build incredible brands, entertain and inform, and make a difference in the lives of millions of consumers every day. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to do so at Audacy and believe that our best days are ahead of us. I am grateful to Susan Larkin, David Field, and so many others for the privilege of doing what I do and calling it work.”