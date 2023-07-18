Audacy Launch Puts Full Resources On Emerging Artists

Audacy has unveiled a new program, Launch, designed to highlight and support emerging musicians across various genres. The cross-platform program uses broadcast and digital airplay, artist vignettes, digital editorial, and social content to introduce new artists to Audacy’s audience. The program’s initial rollout will feature three “Launch Artists.”

The featured artists include three-time CMT Music Award-winning singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, whose track “Need A Favor” will be featured across Audacy’s Hot AC portfolio.

Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives at Audacy, commented, “What began last year at Losers Bar in Nashville with emerging star Jelly Roll has transformed into a platform that will shape the future of music and provide a platform for talented musicians. Launch represents our ongoing dedication to driving new music discovery and delivering unique experiences to our loyal listeners.”

Warren Zeiders, along with his single “Pretty Little Poison,” will be showcased across Audacy’s Country brands. Rapper and singer Doechii, the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Rising Star winner, and her single “What It Is” will be promoted across Audacy’s CHR stations nationwide.

Additionally, Audacy will roll out three new curated Exclusive Stations on the Audacy app and digital platform, highlighting Launch Artists and other must-listen music. The stations include Launch: New Country, Launch: New Pop, and Launch: New Alternative. An Alternative Launch Artist will be announced by Audacy in the coming weeks.