New Lineup For South Florida AM Blends Local and National Talk

Palm Beach radio station 850 WFTL-AM unveiled its new weekday schedule on Monday, showcasing a mix of local and national shows. The station’s reorganization includes The South Florida Morning Show and Joyce Kaufman among local broadcasts, with Dan Bongino’s show highlighting the national lineup.

The new schedule also adds syndicated programming from Brian Kilmeade and Erick Erickson.

“While the radio station is taking a leadership position as the premier News/Talk outlet for South Florida, we feel these changes and the addition of Erick Erickson will take us to the next level,” said WFTL PD Mark McCray.