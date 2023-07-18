Southern Illinois University Finds Radio Voice In Luke Martin

Southern Illinois University and LEARFIELD/Saluki Sports Properties have announced Luke Martin as their newly appointed Director of Broadcasting and radio caller for Saluki athletics. Martin, an experienced play-by-play commentator for Indiana State sports, is set to assume his new role on July 24, succeeding Saluki Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Reis.

Martin’s career spans six seasons, lending his voice to Indiana State’s football, men’s basketball, and baseball matches while generating news and features for GoSycamores.com and other digital platforms. A 2014 alumnus of Ball State’s Digital Sports Production program, he hosted the Emmy Award-winning show, 3rd Down Chirp. Post-graduation, Martin worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for UNC Greensboro for a season, simultaneously hosting weekly coaches’ shows and producing the school’s video content and ESPN3 telecasts.

“The committee reviewed countless hours of demo reels from some of the best radio talent in the country, and Luke was our top choice, not only for his distinctive on-air delivery, but for the passion he brings to this important position,” said Salukis’ Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. “Luke is an outstanding storyteller, with a love of sports and people. Much like Mike Reis, he has a warm, genuine personality that shines brightly during his broadcasts.”

“I won’t be filling his shoes, as only Mike could wear them,” Martin said. “I owe it to Saluki fans to honor his legacy by being who I am, while instilling the relentless work ethic I learned from watching him in my career. I can’t wait to earn the respect and trust of Salukis everywhere.”

“I’m humbled beyond measure to be named the next voice of the Salukis,” Martin added. “I want to thank Tim Leonard, Tom Boman, Jon Ihrig, Tom Weber and the rest of the committee for putting their faith in me to continue the strong tradition of Saluki radio.”