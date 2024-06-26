Andy Richter Launches New Call-In Show on SiriusXM

Actor, comedian, and writer Andy Richter is getting his own interactive show on SiriusXM. The Andy Richter Call-In Show will air weekly on Conan O’Brien Radio, focusing on casual, after-hours conversations with guest comedians and listeners.

Each episode will feature Richter and friends like as Sona Movsesian, Andy Daly, Nicole Byer, and Laurie Kilmartin, discussing topics ranging from paranormal experiences to awkward jobs and first crushes while interacting with callers. The show will be made avail

Richter, who has been partnered with O’Brien for more than three decades now, moved to SiriusXM in 2022 when the satellite broadcaster purchased Team Coco for $150 million.

Richter expressed his excitement about the new format, “I’m really looking forward to getting on the air at SiriusXM and mixing it up with great guests and great callers. I’m doing this show because I knew it would be a lot of fun, and that’s exactly what I’m planning on providing for the listeners.”

SiriusXM Vice President of Talk & Comedy Programming Jim McClure added, “Andy’s fans have long enjoyed as he interacts with well-known people, both onscreen and on his podcast. With his new call-in show, his audience will now be able to talk directly with him, becoming part of the action. We’re pleased that SiriusXM can help make this fan connection happen, and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”