A Familiar Voice Returns To Kansas City Radio On 101 The Fox

Following the passing of Brian “Slacker” Adams in April, Cumulus Media Kansas City’s 101 The Fox (KCFX) has chosen market veteran Doug Medlock as its new afternoon host. The move is part of a wider lineup revamp by the Classic Rock station.

Medlock previously hosted mornings on the station before leaving to focus on voice acting. He will step into the new role on July 1.

KCFX Program Director Carey Curelop said, “Doug Medlock knows Kansas City, he knows the Classic Rock audience, and we are incredibly fortunate he made the decision to return to 101 The Fox.”

Medlock expressed his joy at rejoining the station, saing, “I’ve been in love with radio since I was a kid. The cool DJs, the music, and the strong connection to the local community. No other media has such a personal relationship with its audience. I’m so excited to be back on 101 The Fox.”

As for the rest of the lineup, former St Louis talent Ashley “Lux” Mohr is returning to radio on the other side of Missouri, making it a morning duo at The Fox. Lux, a Missouri native, spent 15 years at Hubbard Broadcasting’s 105.7 The Point (KPNT) before stepping away from the industry in 2022. She will co-host KCFX’s morning show alongside existing host Sparks.

Lux commented, “I am beyond excited to return to radio at 101 The Fox. Once I stepped foot into the studio with Sparks, something just clicked, and I instantly knew this is where I need to be. I am so thankful for Derek Madden, James Kurdziel, Donna Baker, Jim Fox, and Carey Curelop for believing in me and bringing me back to the mic!”

Curelop added, “We searched the entire country for a partner to add to the wit and listener connection Sparks brings to 101 The Fox mornings. Lux was his match from the minute these two met! She’s funny, clever, honest, and a great entertainer.”

Lyndsey Marie will remain in middays, Chuck Nasty will handle the evening slot, followed by Steve Gorman’s syndicated show in overnights.