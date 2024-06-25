San Diego’s KOGO Revamps Afternoon Talk with Local Voices

iHeartMedia San Diego is taking afternoons local on its Conservative Talk Newsradio 600 (KOGO-AM). The all-new lineup sees Mike Slater take an hour, followed by Lou Penrose, all rounded out into the evenings with Leland Conway and Mark Larson.

Slater, a Yale University alumnus, also hosts Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel each weekday morning. He first started The Mike Slater Show on iHeart’s KGB-AM in San Diego before the format flipped and he was moved to KOGO in 2022.

The Lou Penrose Show started on KOGO in 2019. Penrose has decades of senior political, legislative, public relations, and broadcast radio experience alongside his full-service government relations and public affairs consulting firm. He previously served as Director of News and Talk Programming for Morris Media’s KNEWS Radio (KNWZ) in Palm Springs.

Penrose said, “I am excited about the announcement of this new contract with iHeartMedia and proud to be serving under a great San Diego leadership team. Onward and upward for Newsradio 600 KOGO and San Diego.”

Completing the trio of shows is Conway and Larson, co-hosted by Leland Conway and Mark Larson. Both hosts aim to blend informative content with entertainment, ensuring that listeners receive a balanced mix of serious discussion and light-hearted moments.

Conway commented, “We stand up for our community and its taxpayers, but we do it with a smile and a laugh. If you listen to Conway and Larson, you’ll come away informed and entertained, every time!”

iHeartMedia San Diego Program Director Mary Ayala added, “I’m thrilled about our new afternoon lineup. It showcases some incredible local talent who are ready to tackle tough San Diego issues head-on in addition to providing listeners with insights and perspectives on national news and politics as we navigate this crucial election year.”