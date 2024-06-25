BFOA Adds Pickleball to Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is taking its fundraising efforts to the courts – the pickleball courts, that is – for its annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Fundraiser. This year’s event is scheduled for September 9 at the Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, NY.

Held alongside the usual golf tournament, the BFOA Pickleball Challenge is designed to engage junior-level broadcast professionals in networking activities, fostering connections with peers and industry leaders while promoting the Foundation’s charitable goals. The Pickleball Challenge includes entry to the day’s cocktails and celebratory dinner.

This year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament and Fundraiser will be chaired by Katz Television Group President and CEO Leo MacCourtney, who also serves as Vice Chair and Treasurer of the BFOA Board of Directors.

MacCourtney commented, “The Celebrity Golf Tournament is the second largest Fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation. The funds we raise are essential to continuing the Foundation’s mission. Requests for aid continue to escalate and we must be there to help every broadcaster who qualifies.”

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “It is vital that we embrace the new generation of broadcast professionals who have joined our industry. The Pickleball Challenge also enables those that do not play golf to participate in the Celebrity event and enjoy the evening’s festivities. In addition to individual players, we hope to see corporate and market cluster challenges on the Pickleball Courts.”

Last year’s tournament was held at the Greenwich Country Club in Connecticut.

The Broadcasters Foundation has allocated over $15 million in aid over the past two decades and plans to distribute approximately $1.8 million this year. For more information on how to participate in the Celebrity Golf or the Pickleball Challenge, or to learn more about making donations or applying for aid, visit the Broadcasters Foundation website.