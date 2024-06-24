Aiir To Bring AI News Anchors To Radio Stations

Radio station software provider Aiir Inc. has announced the acquisition of RadioNewsAI, a company known for its generative AI technology that creates artificial news anchors for audio broadcasts. This move marks Aiir’s first step into the gen AI sector.

Founded by Stefan de Groot, RadioNewsAI provides automated content services such as news, sports, weather, events, and traffic updates. It targets stations that may lack the resources to produce these segments traditionally.

Aiir CEO Ricki Lee expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Aiir’s mission is to help our customers ‘Create Radio.’ Radio News AI perfectly fits our mission statement. This acquisition means Aiir has entered the AI space for the first time, and I cannot wait to share our growth plans for this product with you in the coming months.”

In May, Aiir expanded its existing offerings with a streaming platform in collaboration with Zeno Media. They also offer the PlayoutONE automation system, remote broadcasting capabilities, and various cloud-based platforms.

De Groot added, “I can’t imagine a better match for acquiring Radio News AI than my new friends at Aiir. Many of our users are already using their software, and I am positive they will take the platform and all its possibilities to the next level.”