Quu Taps Dan Binder for Onboarding Management Role

Radio in-car dashboard revitalizer Quu has announced the addition of Dan Binder as its new Onboarding/Programming Services Manager. In his new position, Binder will be the primary contact for new clients, guiding them through the onboarding process.

His extensive background includes positions in programming, engineering, digital, and music research with prominent broadcasters like CBS Radio, Everstream, Urban One, iHeartMedia, Greater Media, Barnstable Broadcasting, and Capitol Broadcasting.

He will work in tandem with Quu Senior Director of Affiliate Services Laura Gonzo, aligning onboarding with sales strategies to optimize client success. Binder’s role also includes collaborating with programming teams to enhance listener engagement through strategic in-dash content, promotions, and contests.

Dan Binder stated, “I am incredibly excited to join Quu and be part of a company at the forefront of technology for the radio industry. Helping stations grow ratings and creating new in-dash experiences with Quu’s unique solutions is an amazing opportunity. I look forward to working with clients to ensure they receive the maximum benefit from our products and services.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry commented, “Dan will play a crucial part in Quu’s first-class service and support, helping program directors and brand managers use Quu’s tools effectively to drive listening and engage their audience. Dan’s deep understanding of the industry’s inner workings makes him the perfect fit for this pivotal new role at Quu.”