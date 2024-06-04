Progressive Follows The ‘Flo’ Back To The Top Of Radio Ad Charts

After two weeks of heavy ad play from home improvement brands, Progressive retook the lead among radio’s top national advertisers. Notching 55,611 plays, the insurance giant rose from third place, surpassing The Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Close on its heels, T-Mobile maintained strong competition with 55,285 plays. Another cell provider cracked the top five, with Verizon Wireless jumping one spot thanks to 41,791 plays.

Meanwhile, don’t count home improvement out just yet. Lowe’s and The Home Depot secured third and fourth places respectively. Lowe’s moved up to 51,536 plays. The Home Depot, despite slipping to 49,550 plays from the top spot, continues to target a broad audience base.

This week’s results reflect a dynamic and competitive environment in radio advertising where leading brands from various sectors vie for listener attention. These top advertisers not only demonstrate the power of radio’s reach across diverse audiences but also the effectiveness of radio in maintaining consumer engagement and driving brand awareness.