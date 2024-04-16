WorldWideWob, AKA Rob Perez, Joins SiriusXM For NBA Playoffs

SiriusXM has added popular social media content creator Rob Perez, better known as @WorldWideWob to NBA fans, to its NBA Radio lineup. Starting with this NBA postseason, Perez will anchor live postgame shows throughout the playoffs.

The show will feature game analysis, player interviews, and fan interactions.

SiriusXM NBA Radio has plans to offer extensive coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, including live broadcasts of every game. During The Finals, SiriusXM NBA Radio hosts will provide live coverage from the NBA host cities, including pre-game and post-game action.

Perez said, “After so many years as a listener, it’s an honor to join SiriusXM NBA Radio as a host. There aren’t many late night postgame shows like this one that are able to connect with fans and capture the emotion of the night’s wins and losses, so I’m quite excited for this opportunity. Being a voice of the NBA fan has been a strength and a passion for me, and I’m looking forward to bringing that to the air.”