Former Hosts Petition Texas Tech Public Media For IP Rights

Following unexpected layoffs, hosts and producers from Texas Tech Public Media have formally requested that Texas Tech University hand over the rights to their radio shows. The former staff hope to continue producing their programming in different formats.

The plea for the intellectual property came in an open letter to the University sent on March 21. The shows affected by the February 9 restructuring include Around Town, In the Grow, More Than a Song, Music Crossroads of Texas, Noche de Tango, and The Front Row.

Texas Tech Public Media operates KTTZ in Lubbock and KNCH in San Angelo.

Those who signed the letter, both former volunteers and paid employees, emphasized the desire to preserve and continue the work they have developed over the years. The team’s goal is to maintain the connection with their audience by finding new ways to deliver the content their listeners have come to love.

Texas Tech University has not provided a comment regarding the open letter, stating that their legal team is reviewing the document.