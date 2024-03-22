Pop Plunges, Country Surges In 2023 Radio Format Analysis

ChartCipher, an AI-powered analytics platform focused on hit songs, has unveiled three key trends of Billboard’s Radio Songs charts for the year 2023. The data reveals great, yet unsurprising, news for Country music with a warning for Pop as it hits a 23-year low.

Pop music, while still leading with a 37% share of chart entries, experienced a significant decline from its previous dominance of 54% in 2022. This marked its lowest share since the year 2000. Meanwhile, Country and Hip-Hop have seen an upsurge in their chart presence, with Country music increasing from 27% to 31% and Hip-Hop jumping from 13% to 23%.

Another trend noted by ChartCipher is the growing preference for songs with moderate danceability. Over the past few years, the proportion of such songs has risen from half to more than two-thirds, indicating a shift away from low danceability tracks and a scarcity of highly danceable, club-ready songs.

This shift accompanies an increase in songs with tempos under 100 BPM, especially those under 79 BPM, reaching their highest prevalence in over a decade.

Finally, the analysis of rhyme density in lyrics revealed a balanced distribution among songs with low, moderate, and high degrees of rhyming. There is a noticeable trend towards songs with high and very high rhyme density, comprising nearly half of the chart in 2023, a significant increase from previous years.

To make its discoveries, ChartCipher uses analytics and data from ten Billboard charts dating back to 2000. The charts used are the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Pop Airplay, Country Airplay, Streaming Songs, Radio Songs and Digital Song Sales.

More data is available in ChartCipher’s full report, which is open to preview.