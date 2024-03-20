NAB Releases Election Toolkit For Radio To Combat Misinformation

The National Association of Broadcasters has unveiled its 2024 Election Toolkit, an online hub designed to aid local radio stations in delivering factual election coverage and encourage voter turnout.

Available resources in the toolkit include guidelines for debunking false information, showcases of broadcasters’ efforts to counteract misinformation, voter registration tools, and comprehensive guides to local polling locations.

Broadcasters can access public service announcements, developed with the League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org, in both English and Spanish to promote voter engagement.

In February, the NAB unveiled a bipartisan coalition dedicated to boosting Latino voter participation in the 2024 elections, including prominent radio groups such as Bustos Media, Entravision Communications, and TelevisaUnivision, alongside digital and television entities like Telemundo and Epluribus LLC, aiming to strengthen Latino electoral engagement.

The trust in US media is on the rise, notably with radio emerging as the nation’s most reliable news source. According to a Morning Consult survey, trust in AM/FM radio has increased from 60% to 63% over the past four years.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt said, “Research suggests only about a third of Americans believe the upcoming 2024 election will be both honest and open, and nearly two-thirds believe that disinformation will influence the outcome. Broadcasters’ trusted local journalism combats the overwhelming tide of misinformation and disinformation online, making our role in providing accurate information this election season more important than ever.”