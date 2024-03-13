CSS Adds Former Market Manager Stephanie Callihan

Stephanie Callihan has joined The Center for Sales Strategy as a Senior Business Development Lead. She brings her more than 35 years of media experience to CSS’ LeadG2, Up Your Culture, and the recently acquired Robertson Lowstuter.

Throughout her career, Callihan has served as a Market Manager for iHeart, Entercom, and Cox Media Group. She also has experience at ABC/Disney.

Teams under her leadership have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the CMA, ACM, Marconi, and NAB Crystal Awards. Callihan also recently received CSS’ Talent Superhero Award in 2022.

Callihan will operate out of Austin, TX.

CSS CEO Matt Sunshine stated, “Stephanie’s successful background gives her a unique understanding of how all four divisions can provide solutions to help clients with total revenue performance.”

North America Head of SalesElissa Blankenship said, “Stephanie is an incredibly talented leader, connector, and influencer and brings a wealth of insight, perspective, and strategy to our team. We are excited for her to begin working with prospects to drive awareness to our impressive portfolio of brands.”

Callihan commented, “I had the opportunity to experience first-hand the incredible work of CSS throughout my career, but most recently at CMG Houston. I contribute a great deal of our quick success in Houston to our partnership with the CSS team.”