Executive Coaching Firm Joins The Center For Sales Strategy

The Center for Sales Strategy has announced its acquisition of executive coaching firm Robertson Lowstuter. This acquisition combines CSS’s media sales and revenue strategies with R|L’s expertise in executive coaching to drive peak performance.

R|L will continue to operate under its established name as a CSS subsidiary, with CSS CEO Matt Sunshine at the helm. Former R|L President and CEO Carolyn Lowstuter will assist in the transition over the next 12 months to ensure continuity and integration of R|L’s services and team.

Since 1981, R|L has contributed to more than 600 companies worldwide via 162 global affiliates through leadership development and team performance.

CSS CEO Matt Sunshine expressed enthusiasm about the merger, highlighting the opportunity to blend R|L’s notable achievements with CSS’s suite of brands. This partnership is set to broaden the scope of services available to clients, enhancing their ability to achieve superior revenue performance.

Lowstuter said, “We could not think of a better firm than The Center for Sales Strategy with its sales consultancy, along with LeadG2 and Up Your Culture, to bolster and broaden Robertson Lowstuter’s capabilities of guiding clients on their transformative journeys of engagement, culture, and connection to purpose. As long-standing trusted partners to the C-Suite, CSS and R|L have both had a solutions-oriented bent, anchoring and accelerating clients in their drive toward revenue performance.”

Sunshine said, “This represents a historic milestone for both of our companies as we unite to forge a powerful synergy of talent, expertise, and innovation. As a firm dedicated to helping organizations improve revenue performance, I’m excited to incorporate Robertson Lowstuter and its remarkable history of achievements into our portfolio of brands thereby expanding the avenues through which we can serve our valued clients.”