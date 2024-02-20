Good Karma Brands Reveals First Five Bucks+ Audio Podcasts

Good Karma Brands’ Bucks+ Audio platform, in partnership with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, has officially unveiled its inaugural podcast lineup. The debut portfolio includes shows from current and former players, journalists, and a part-owner.

Behind the Bucks delves into the untold narratives of Bucks players and their history, including a special focus on ‘Giannis: The Marvelous Journey,’ showcased on Amazon Prime.

Hear District, a weekly series with Bucks legend Marques Johnson and his son Kris, discusses the game with other basketball greats and takes questions from fans.

Thanalysis, featuring Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, returns for its second season to bring motivational and educational dialogues about basketball and life in the NBA.

Bucks in Six is a concise post-game show delivering each night’s highlights in six-minute episodes hosted by GKB’s Greg Matzek.

Finally, Courtside with Gale Klappa, offers weekly exclusive chats with the Bucks’ key figures led by Bucks minority interest owner Gale Klappa.

Announced in January, Bucks+ Audio is a first of its kind audio hub for exclusive, in-depth content about the team, including all Bucks audio broadcasts.

Bucks Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey said, “The first podcasts of Bucks+ Audio cover different aspects of the team, from game recaps to the history of the Bucks. We’re excited for our fans to enjoy unique stories and perspectives through this platform.”

GKB Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo added, “Bucks+ Audio connects Bucks fans to the team in an innovative audio format. The first podcasts provide a deeper look into the Bucks and share untold stories of the team and organization.”