Erick Erickson Adds Three New Markets Under Cox Media Group

Conservative talker Erick Erickson is expanding his range to three more Cox Media Group stations across the eastern half of the US. Originating from Atlanta’s WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM), Erickson is being added to midday slots in Ohio, Oklahoma, and Florida.

The Compass Media syndicated host will broadcast on CMG’s WOKV in Jacksonville, WHIO in Dayton, and KRMG in Tulsa.

CMG Radio EVP Rob Babin said, “We’re excited to transition Erick to prime dayparts in these key markets. He has a proven track record of delivering compelling content and ratings and will continue to captivate new audiences across CMG markets.”

SVP of Audience and Programming Chris Eagan emphasized, “We’re committed to providing our listeners with the best radio experience possible, and we believe these changes will enhance our programming lineup. Erick has earned a deep and loyal following everywhere he’s been, and we know that will continue as he expands to new markets.”