Funkmaster Flex, Charlie Wilson Join National Black Radio Hall

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2024 Class, honoring a diverse array of individuals and programs that have influenced the American radio landscape, fostering social change, empowering communities, and celebrating Black Culture.

Under the guidance of Hurricane Dave Smith, Chairperson of the 2024 Induction Program, the National Black Radio Hall of Fame celebrates radio personalities, station owners, and more with categories including the Talented Sisters and Brothers of Radio, Radio Pioneer, African American Station Owner, and inductees across formats and genres.

Second VP of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame Marsha Washington George said, “It’s crucial to preserve the rich history and cultural impact of Black Radio, as it has served as a powerful platform for social change, community empowerment, and the celebration of Black Culture.”

More details on the Class of 2024 and the National Black Radio Hall of Fame’s mission are available on the Hall’s website.

The Talented Sisters of Radio Award

Jewel Carter

Porsha Fox

Michele Williams

The Talented Brothers of Radio Award

Tony Brown

Jo Jo Davis

James T

The Gospel Radio Personality Radio Award

Donnie McClurkin

Karl Eli Smith

Steve Murry

The African American Station Owner Award

Steve Hegwood

Art Gilliam

The African American Radio Station Promotions Award

India Graves

A.J. Savage

The African American Record Pool Distributors Award

Tony Neal’s Core DJ’s

Franchise Record Pool

The Talk Radio Personality Award

Roland Martin

The Personality that has reached out to the Community Award

Pennye Rogers

The Hip Hop Radio Personality Award

Funkmaster Flex

The Talented Sisters of Blues Radio Award

Cookie Antionette Wright

The Talented Brothers of Blues Radio Award

Glenn Bernard Hayes

The Radio Music Career Artists of the Year Inductee

Charlie Wilson

The Lifetime Media Achievement Award Inductee

Lee Michaels

The Broadcasters Chairman’s Leadership Award Inductee

Jim Winston

The Radio Pioneer Award

Walt Baby Love

Casual Cal

Don “DC” Cody

Don Carter

Cedric Hollywood

Dr. William Gay

Michael Saunders

The Posthumous Award Inductees

Wayne Brown

Kris Kelley

Richard Pegue

Connie Dennard

Bob Slade