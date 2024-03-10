Funkmaster Flex, Charlie Wilson Join National Black Radio Hall

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2024 Class, honoring a diverse array of individuals and programs that have influenced the American radio landscape, fostering social change, empowering communities, and celebrating Black Culture.
Under the guidance of Hurricane Dave Smith, Chairperson of the 2024 Induction Program, the National Black Radio Hall of Fame celebrates radio personalities, station owners, and more with categories including the Talented Sisters and Brothers of Radio, Radio Pioneer, African American Station Owner, and inductees across formats and genres.
Second VP of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame Marsha Washington George said, “It’s crucial to preserve the rich history and cultural impact of Black Radio, as it has served as a powerful platform for social change, community empowerment, and the celebration of Black Culture.”
More details on the Class of 2024 and the National Black Radio Hall of Fame’s mission are available on the Hall’s website.
The Talented Sisters of Radio Award
Jewel Carter
Porsha Fox
Michele Williams
The Talented Brothers of Radio Award
Tony Brown
Jo Jo Davis
James T
The Gospel Radio Personality Radio Award
Donnie McClurkin
Karl Eli Smith
Steve Murry
The African American Station Owner Award
Steve Hegwood
Art Gilliam
The African American Radio Station Promotions Award
India Graves
A.J. Savage
The African American Record Pool Distributors Award
Tony Neal’s Core DJ’s
Franchise Record Pool
The Talk Radio Personality Award
Roland Martin
The Personality that has reached out to the Community Award
Pennye Rogers
The Hip Hop Radio Personality Award
Funkmaster Flex
The Talented Sisters of Blues Radio Award
Cookie Antionette Wright
The Talented Brothers of Blues Radio Award
Glenn Bernard Hayes
The Radio Music Career Artists of the Year Inductee
Charlie Wilson
The Lifetime Media Achievement Award Inductee
Lee Michaels
The Broadcasters Chairman’s Leadership Award Inductee
Jim Winston
The Radio Pioneer Award
Walt Baby Love
Casual Cal
Don “DC” Cody
Don Carter
Cedric Hollywood
Dr. William Gay
Michael Saunders
The Posthumous Award Inductees
Wayne Brown
Kris Kelley
Richard Pegue
Connie Dennard
Bob Slade