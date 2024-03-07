‘Ronnie & TKras’ To Split From Afternoons On Tampa Bay’s WDAE

After nine years of weekday broadcasts, Ronnie Lane and Tom Krasniqi are splitting up on iHeartMedia Tampa Bay’s 93.5 WDAE (WDAE-AM). Lane will now host the Rays’ pre-game show The Inside Pitch, while Krasniqi will continue to host afternoons with a new partner.

March 27 will mark the final edition of The Ronnie & TKras Show.

Details on Krasniqi’s new venture are sparse, but the show will be executive-produced by Chris Mathis. Lane’s move to The Inside Pitch will see him providing in-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Rays, including exclusive interviews and special content leading up to game broadcasts. He will also maintain his role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network during the football season.

WDAE Program Director John Mamola said, “We couldn’t be more excited for Ronnie and Tom as they embark on their new opportunities at WDAE. These programs promise fresh content and compelling, engaging experiences for our listeners. We will continue the legacy of high performance the hosts built as a duo and the voice of Tampa Bay sports fanatics everywhere.”