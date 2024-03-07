Women to Watch: Alicia Creti

(By Charese Fruge’) Alicia Creti is a 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and piano player based in Los Angeles and signed with Atlantic Records. Originally from the suburbs of Montreal, she began singing at the age of three, writing songs at the age of six, mastered the piano, and ever since then, performing any time and everywhere she could.

In 2020, Creti began posting video performances of songs on social media in between caring for her younger brother who has Autism. During this time, she posted a rendition of Summer Walker’s “Sessions 32,” which went viral, followed by several other covers which gained her more than six million views around the world. In 2022, Creti partnered with Amisha Sarkar and TRST.RCRDS to release her debut single “Congratulations.” Fast forward to Creti releasing her first debut single with Atlantic Records, “Strange,” in 2023, and her first single of the year, “Self/Less,” in February.

“My style of music is soulful and heartfelt,” says Creti. “What influences me the most is artists who write from a very real place. Artists that sing from a very real place. I love it when things are not so perfect and don’t sound polished. To me the ‘imperfections’ are often perfect.”

“In my journey to create lifelong fans and loyalty and engagement, instead of trying to fit into a box, I try to create my own shape. I try to be as authentic as possible and create something only I can create.”

One of the most exciting things Creti has experienced so far is being featured in a Sony Electronics Documentary, Momentum, which featured her as one of four creators whose ambitions shaped their artistic journeys. It features her music, family and friends, and how taking care of her brother shaped a big part of who she is as an artist as well.

“I always wrote and sang as a form of therapy for me. I used it to cope with everything that I was going through in my life. It started to bring me confidence, and I knew that at some point it would only take one person to believe in me.”

“In the beginning I was just trying to make sure my family was proud of me and that they were good, and my brother was good, and that I wouldn’t have to worry about money. I was worried about everyone else,” says Creti. “I was looking at higher education and other career options, but I always came back to my creative self. So, when I went through the process of working on this new EP for Atlantic Records, I realized that the best way to take care of everyone else was to put my creative self first. That led to the ability for me to be able to give back to my family and my community and to be able to be gracious with the people who helped me to get to this place.”

“The good news is, to find balance, I try to prioritize going home as much as possible. It’s priceless for me because that’s who I do it for. It’s important for me. I learned that early in my career. Also, carving out time for me to be alone helps. Holding on to your creative energy and protecting it is critical because people are going to want you to do so many different things. To prevent it (creative energy) from being depleted, you have to put yourself first. Check in with yourself and make sure you don’t become overwhelmed.”

Creti just released her EP “Self/Less” in February and is currently on tour as direct support for Mahalia’s “IRL North American Tour” which wraps up on March 26th in Chicago. Follow Alicia Creti @ aliciacreti.com.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.