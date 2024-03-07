When A Dream Comes True: Exploring The Joys Of Radio

Radio Ink’s March issue once again puts a spotlight on radio’s future African-American leaders. Along with questions about hard-hitting industry conversations, we also discussed something that maybe doesn’t get enough attention: the joys of radio.

Radio Ink asked: What do you enjoy most about working in radio?

“From a production director’s standpoint, I love to see a client with an idea come in and to help them realize what they are trying to put in words, then add my magic to it. Then their business gets major traffic. It’s amazing to see someone work hard, make an investment, and have it pay off for them physically from something that doesn’t physically exist. As a voice guy, just being the swagger of a station. Knowing that my confidence as voice guy comes from a genuine place, so it comes across very genuine.”

“What I enjoy most is the ability to connect with listeners and make a positive impact. As an on-air talent, the thrill of entertaining and inspiring people through my voice and content is unmatched. Now, as a program director, I have the opportunity to shape the overall programming, working with talent, and curate engaging content. I also cherish the sense of community and camaraderie within the industry. The radio industry has provided me with personal and professional growth, creativity, and the chance to be a part of something special.”

“When I was a child, I used to interview family members with an imaginary microphone. I turned that dream into a reality, working as a radio producer and reporter for national programs and local stations. As a reporter, I loved interviewing people and giving them a chance to share their stories, and then writing and mixing the audio to make the story resonate with others. Audio is such a powerful medium. I love the emotion that it can bring. As a manager and team leader, I take pride in hiring and developing other journalists so they can also do this work.”

