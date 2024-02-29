Premiere Promotion Lets Tammy Ragusa Lead Country Prep

Premiere Networks has elevated Tammy Ragusa to the role of Executive Producer for Premiere Prep’s country radio offerings, effective immediately. Operating from Nashville, Ragusa is now at the helm of Country Today and True Country.

These duties come in addition to managing country music-focused remote broadcasts and live event coverage. Returning to Premiere in 2019, Ragusa’s previous tenure with the company from 2006 to 2012 laid a strong foundation for her current role.

Ragusa has had a 30-year career in Nashville’s country music scene that spans marketing, artist development, journalism, and social media community management. She started at Arista/Nashville, followed by roles at RCA and Capitol Records. Ragusa also contributed significantly as a senior staff writer and podcast host for Country Weekly and furthered her editorial endeavors at Rare Country.

Premiere News and Prep Editor in Chief Andrew Richter said, “Tammy is one of the most knowledgeable and determined people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. I know that under her leadership, Country Today and True Country will continue to be the best country prep services in the industry, and she’ll deliver an amazing product to our affiliates.”

Ragusa commented, “I’m so excited to step into a new role at Premiere and continue my tenure with the Premiere Prep team. The standard of service we have established, and my colleagues’ encouragement inspire me to elevate our Country Today and True Country services, and to better serve our affiliates and our music industry partners.”