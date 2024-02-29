Cumulus Raises More Than A Million For Detroit Courtesy of WJR

Cumulus Media Detroit’s 760 WJR-AM raised a remarkable $1,637,238 during the 37th Annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon. The event, held on February 22 and 23, combats hunger and homelessness, with funds benefiting The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit.

The 27-hour fundraiser featured a full lineup of on-air personalities and Detroit celebrities, including Rene Vitale, Mike Parsons, Guy Gordon, Lloyd Jackson, Jamie Edmonds, Kevin Dietz, Tom Jordan, Marie Osborne, Paul W. Smith, Mitch Albom, Ken Brown, Kevin O’Neill, Dan Aronson, and Bed & Bread Club founder and Detroit Radio Hall of Famer Dick Purtan.

Broadcasting live from The Salvation Army Great Lakes Divisional Headquarters in Southfield, Purtan, who initiated the inaugural Radiothon in 1988, made a surprise return.

Since its inception, the annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon has raised $44.8 million.

Cumulus Detroit Market Manager Steve Finateri said, “For the past 14 years, it has been an honor to partner with and support The Salvation Army’s mission of Doing the Most Good. The generous donations from our listeners will serve as a beacon of hope to thousands of metro Detroiters in need, providing a safe place to sleep for the homeless and nutritious meals for the hungry.”

Salvation Army Major Toni Dorrell: “The support of the metro Detroit community has been remarkable; every dollar donated this Radiothon will provide the homeless with a warm place to sleep and the hungry with nutritious meals. Together, we are delivering hope to the most vulnerable. The Salvation Army would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to 760 WJR for hosting the Radiothon since 2011; their support has helped us fulfill our mission of Doing the Most Good.”