Warner Music Nashville Picks Flick For National Radio Role

Warner Music Nashville has promoted Andy Flick to the position of National Director of Radio. Flick previously served as Regional Manager, Radio (North) for Team WAR – a position he’s held since April 2021.

Flick’s career spans over two decades in the music industry, including a significant tenure at Sony Music before joining Warner Music Nashville. In his time with Warner, Flick has significantly contributed to the radio campaigns of artists such as Chase Matthew, Dan + Shay, and Gabby Barrett.

Warner Music Nashville VP of Radio Anna Cage said, “Andy is the ultimate professional, a natural leader and a chart ninja. We are thrilled to have him leading the charge for Team WMN.”

Flick commented, “I am beyond thankful to Kristen Williams, Tom Martens, and Anna Cage for the opportunity to join Team WMN. This is a dynamic radio team, and I admire their unwavering passion and extraordinary work on behalf of our world-class artist roster. I’m excited for this new role, and I look forward to working with our radio partners to connect listeners with some of the most inspiring artists and music in the format.”