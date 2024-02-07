High Profile Panel To Tackle AI In Second Annual CRS Town Hall

As artificial intelligence settles into the everyday talk of radio, Country Radio Seminar will shine a light on the advancements and application of AI within the industry in 2024. The town hall is a sequel to CRS 2023’s late addition AI discussion, which was a smash hit.

Called “AI Interactive Town Hall: Reflecting on a Year of Growth and Learning and Looking Forward to What’s Ahead,” the full panel will feature Buzz Knight, Fred Jacobs, and Zena Burns moderated by Mike McVay. The session is scheduled for Thursday, February 29 at 8:30a.

CRB Board Member and McVay Media President Mike McVay said, “The two letters A I strike fear in the heart of many. This session will focus on the fact & fiction of AI, how important it is to understand the platform, and using it for good versus evil.”

Buzz Knight Media’s Knight remarked, “I’m so excited to explore the ins and outs of AI with an amazing group of people.”

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs told Radio Ink, “AI is a multi-headed beast and our Town Meeting at CRS is about exploring the topics that matter most to Country programmers, personalities, and managers. I’m excited to join my esteemed panelists and many passionate programmers to provide perspective to this technology at this great conference.”

Moxie Coalition Principal Zena Burns told us, “Love it, hate it, or unsure about it, anyone in this industry — regardless of role — needs to learn about AI. If it hasn’t already impacted your role, it will at some point soon. This CRS town hall is meant to be a forum where people can voice their excitement, concerns, and questions, and hopefully learn from the facilitators and peers about how to make AI work for them.”